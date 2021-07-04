OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Reduces Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 307,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 292,000 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $43,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $762,213,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,473 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,891 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,075,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,418,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $340,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.59.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,778,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.93. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The company has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

