OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes $1.50 Million Position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTPBU. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.

NASDAQ GTPBU remained flat at $$10.22 during trading hours on Friday. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,033. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

