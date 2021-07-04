Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) PT Raised to $79.00 at Morgan Stanley

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC stock opened at $80.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.08.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,248,000 after acquiring an additional 702,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,794,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,789,000 after acquiring an additional 205,342 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,657,000 after acquiring an additional 274,438 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,150,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,638,000 after acquiring an additional 178,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,301,000 after acquiring an additional 584,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.