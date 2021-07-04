OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $825.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to announce $825.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $810.00 million to $836.00 million. OneMain reported sales of $806.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OneMain.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $825.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.56 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

OMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of OneMain by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of OneMain by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $60.48. The stock had a trading volume of 371,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,232. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.38. OneMain has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $61.90. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.