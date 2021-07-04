OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OSSIF stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.49. OneSoft Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.69.
About OneSoft Solutions
Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.