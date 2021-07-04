OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OSSIF stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.49. OneSoft Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.69.

About OneSoft Solutions

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures.

