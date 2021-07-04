Open Platform Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $65,061.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Open Platform has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00054838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00018294 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.57 or 0.00800689 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,858.25 or 0.08042073 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

