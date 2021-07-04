Oribel Capital Management LP Sells 116,200 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Oribel Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 92.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116,200 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 27.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 31.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRU. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.08.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $3,242,395.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,390,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,876 shares of company stock worth $5,353,970 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $112.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $112.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

