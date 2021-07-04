Oribel Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Oribel Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 7.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 5.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 175,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 0.8% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,590,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $576,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUAN. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $54.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 143.89 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.65. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $55.10.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $8,908,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,430,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $6,372,108.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,263,276.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,732 shares of company stock valued at $20,086,006 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

