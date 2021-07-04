Origin Dollar (OUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $8.91 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002863 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $8.91 million and approximately $119,170.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00044354 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00137536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.42 or 0.00169055 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,484.71 or 0.99789217 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

