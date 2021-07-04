Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) had its target price cut by investment analysts at CIBC from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.07% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.
TSE:OLA opened at C$5.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.93, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.36. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of C$3.64 and a 52 week high of C$7.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.18.
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
