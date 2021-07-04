Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) had its target price cut by investment analysts at CIBC from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

TSE:OLA opened at C$5.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.93, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.36. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of C$3.64 and a 52 week high of C$7.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.18.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Orla Mining will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

