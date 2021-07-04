Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OBTC stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 24,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,986. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $60.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.86.

