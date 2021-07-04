Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 799,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Osprey Technology Acquisition in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,710,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,154. Osprey Technology Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

