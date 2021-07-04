Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stake Lessened by Markston International LLC

Markston International LLC cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

OTIS stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,560. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $82.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.30.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

