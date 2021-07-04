Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 31.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 482,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,441 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $11,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 168.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 122.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upgraded Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

Ovintiv stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.91.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

