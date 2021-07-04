Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.63.

TSE OVV opened at C$39.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$9.07 and a 12 month high of C$40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$34.22.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is -1.27%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

