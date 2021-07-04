Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,816,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375,284 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $253,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PPBI. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

PPBI opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

