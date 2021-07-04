PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Shares Up 3.9%

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE)’s share price shot up 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $9.41. 15,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 450,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PAE from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of PAE in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a market cap of $865.55 million, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. PAE had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $748.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.51 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PAE Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PAE stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

