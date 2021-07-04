Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,755 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,341,000 after acquiring an additional 875,180 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,950,000 after acquiring an additional 613,491 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,815,000 after acquiring an additional 731,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,673,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,436,000 after acquiring an additional 159,241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $138.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.62. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.63 and a twelve month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

