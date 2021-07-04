Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,977 HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $82.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,377.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.37.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

HQY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $742,498.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,935 shares of company stock worth $2,090,939. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

