Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,969 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.20, for a total transaction of $2,457,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,326,020 shares of company stock worth $747,859,261 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $354.70 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.90 and a 12 month high of $358.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $327.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

