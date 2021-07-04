Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,581 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 599.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,253,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $177,954,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after acquiring an additional 327,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.75.

In other news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,396 shares of company stock worth $16,521,757. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $624.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $593.85. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.63 and a 12-month high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

