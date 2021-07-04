Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $412,000 Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. FIL Ltd increased its position in Zoetis by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 339,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,254,000 after buying an additional 141,631 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Zoetis by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Zoetis by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 240,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,838,000 after buying an additional 14,785 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS opened at $192.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.34 and a 12 month high of $193.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Argus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

