Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $833,000 Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 0.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 1.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Snap-on by 10.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $223.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $128.66 and a one year high of $259.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

SNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $1,343,398.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,056,478.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,250 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $538,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,632 shares of company stock worth $15,793,434. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

