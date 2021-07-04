Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.82. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pan American Silver (PAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.