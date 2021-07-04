Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Acquires New Position in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 46,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,300,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,921,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,476,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,979,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,655,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOJU remained flat at $$10.07 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,722. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

