Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Decreases Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. decreased its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 96.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 218,596 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Calix were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,072,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,814,000 after acquiring an additional 207,294 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,977,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,210,000 after acquiring an additional 383,210 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,969,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,373,000 after acquiring an additional 262,318 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Calix by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,075,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,018,000 after purchasing an additional 106,299 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CALX traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,735. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.56. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CALX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

In other news, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $412,531.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

