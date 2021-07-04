Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 96.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,332 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,808,000 after acquiring an additional 139,140 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 31,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,852,000 after acquiring an additional 52,331 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.52. 1,278,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,854. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.43.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.