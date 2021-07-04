Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Purchases New Shares in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 856.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 419,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,253,000 after buying an additional 375,366 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 347,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,257,000 after acquiring an additional 226,199 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 136.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 261,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,872,000 after acquiring an additional 151,013 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 92.0% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 91,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 43,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,367,000 after acquiring an additional 42,478 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

Shares of TQQQ stock traded up $4.16 on Friday, reaching $126.72. The company had a trading volume of 23,375,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,539,391. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $127.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.99.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.