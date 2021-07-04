Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Sells 1,058,800 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 87.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,058,800 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $19,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

TIP traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,318,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,760. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.44. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.18 and a 52 week high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

