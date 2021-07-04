Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Takes Position in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 344,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

NightDragon Acquisition stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,156. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.06.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

