Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$21.38. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$21.10, with a volume of 660,571 shares.

PXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$281.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parex Resources Inc. will post 3.2699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Parex Resources (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

