Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.53.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PTEN shares. Barclays raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

PTEN traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,718. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.22. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.06.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,911 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,143,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,362 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,951,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 442,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

