PAXEX (PAXEX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 105.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $12,471.54 and approximately $1.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAXEX has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.08 or 0.01209433 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000123 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

