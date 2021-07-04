PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 4.5% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $39,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,305,000 after purchasing an additional 369,419 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 181.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in PayPal by 681.8% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 8.1% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.80.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,171,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,963,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.33 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $340.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

