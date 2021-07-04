Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in June

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.8 days.

Shares of Pennon Group stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.48. 1,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $16.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEGRF shares. HSBC downgraded Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

