PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $149.41

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $149.41 and last traded at $149.21, with a volume of 17008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.20.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $205.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,302,000 after purchasing an additional 477,978 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in PepsiCo by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,533,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,289,000 after buying an additional 605,381 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after buying an additional 1,312,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

