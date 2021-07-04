PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Stock Price Down 3%

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)’s stock price fell 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.12 and last traded at $49.15. 349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 246,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.65.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTR. HSBC upgraded PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.58. The company has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.87.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $85.12 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that PetroChina Company Limited will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTR. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,927,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 138.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after buying an additional 83,539 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of PetroChina by 286.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

