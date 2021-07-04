PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

NYSE:PCK opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.32. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $9.76.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.