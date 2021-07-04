Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 18,259 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,573 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.1% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $86,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 45.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 28.7% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $20,568,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 12.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,793 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $116,082,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $8,063,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $678.90. 27,097,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,352,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.21 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $632.66. The company has a market capitalization of $654.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.57.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,919 shares of company stock worth $69,810,398. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

