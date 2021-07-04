Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 21,895 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,850 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $42,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total value of $1,043,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,729,832.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total transaction of $4,898,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,892 shares of company stock valued at $76,835,720. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM traded up $3.22 on Friday, hitting $248.20. 4,056,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,479,419. The stock has a market cap of $229.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.14. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $181.93 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.