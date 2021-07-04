Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 37,106 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,106 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $31,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.19.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.27. 3,101,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,213,235. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.36. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

