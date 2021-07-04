Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 1,603,774 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,524,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,603,774 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.29% of AGNC Investment worth $25,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,378,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,120 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,389,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,784,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,436,000 after purchasing an additional 201,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,545,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,254,462. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 8.2%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

