Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) – Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for National Bank in a report released on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for National Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. National Bank had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $37.10 on Friday. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 33,965 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other National Bank news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $198,364.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,686.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

