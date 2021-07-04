Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Short Interest Down 34.5% in June

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKBEF. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS:BKBEF opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49. Pipestone Energy has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.88.

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

