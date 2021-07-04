Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Short Interest Down 34.5% in June

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKBEF. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS:BKBEF opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49. Pipestone Energy has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.88.

Pipestone Energy Company Profile

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

