Polkadot (DOT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $696.76 Million

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for about $15.79 or 0.00044551 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkadot has a total market cap of $15.12 billion and approximately $696.76 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00141166 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00167510 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,573.82 or 1.00365863 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.57 or 0.00915734 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,088,097,979 coins and its circulating supply is 957,373,823 coins. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

