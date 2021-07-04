Poniard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARD) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

Poniard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:PARD remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Friday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528. Poniard Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06.

Poniard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Poniard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cancer therapeutics. Its lead platform product candidate includes Picoplatin, a platinum-based cancer therapy to treat multiple cancer indications, including small cell lung, colorectal, prostate, and ovarian cancers.

