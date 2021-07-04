Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 155.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Pool by 2,375.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Pool by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pool by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,153,000 after acquiring an additional 46,427 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on POOL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $466.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $437.73. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $268.50 and a fifty-two week high of $470.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

