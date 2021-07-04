PowerPool (CVP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.64 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. PowerPool has a total market cap of $27.93 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00055451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00018315 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.04 or 0.00805106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.26 or 0.08072946 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,371,345 coins. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.