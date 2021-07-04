PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PREKF opened at $12.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

