Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.92 and last traded at $41.92. 662 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 108,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.79.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.36. The company has a market cap of $555.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 3.16.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $4,813,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $4,608,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $3,236,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $3,795,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 20.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 531,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 89,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

